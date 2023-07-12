Nikšić: It is now up to us to maintain the positive attitude of the EU towards BiH

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johann Sattler, and Managing Director for Europe at EU External Affairs Service, Angelina Eichhorst, met today in Sarajevo with officials from the state and entity levels of government and discussed the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and its path to the EU.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the President of the Social Democratic Party of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nermin Nikšić, assessed that they had a fair conversation with EU representatives today.

He says that the participants of the meeting agreed to prepare an action plan at the team level, that is, the implementation of 14 priorities from the Opinion of the European Union on the application of Bosnia and Herzegovina for EU membership.

- Eichhorst is satisfied that we discussed this topic and that we are ready to resolve the situation. They are very interested in BiH and say that they believe in our country. They also want the progress and momentum we had at the beginning to continue, so that we have a positive climate and a positive response from their side. It is up to us to keep it now - Nikšić pointed out to the journalists.

Speaking about the political situation in the country, he emphasized that at the meeting the position was expressed that "we still have an attack on the constitutional order in Bosnia and Herzegovina".

- We cannot pretend to be dead and agree on things as if nothing is happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, we opened up some topics and realized that this is not going anywhere, and in the end, we all together sought some relations with the international community, especially the EU when it comes to BiH and some kind of, I can't say privileged status, but concrete conditions that would have to be fulfilled in order to acquire the status of an EU member according to some privileged criteria - said Nikšić.

This meeting was held as part of Eichhorst's visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the current political crisis is caused by the dangerous and secessionist policies of Milorad Dodik and his partners in power.