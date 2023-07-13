Service for Foreigners Affairs forcibly removes two illegal migrants from BiH

The Service for Foreigners' Affairs of BiH carried out the procedure of forced removal of two foreign citizens to their countries of origin. These are the persons who illegally stayed in Bosnia and Herzegovina and before removal were placed under surveillance at the Service's Immigration Center.

The forced removal was carried out by commercial flight from the Sarajevo International Airport in accordance with EU standards and procedures, stated the Service for Foreigners Affairs of BiH.

Security and escort officers of the Service for Foreigners' Affairs will accompany migrants to their country of origin.

In the coming period, the service will continue to carry out forced removals of illegal migrants from Bosnia and Herzegovina and make a full contribution to the security of BiH.