Associations of genocide victims: We call on international forces to protect the returnees

The Association 'Movement of Mothers of the Srebrenica and Žepa Enclaves', the Association of Genocide Victims and Witnesses, the Association 'Women of Podrinje', the Association of Mothers of Srebrenica and the Association of Women of Srebrenica reacted today to the arrest of Mirsad Omerović.

- The agony continues with the constant attacks on Munira Subašić, Višegrad, Bratunac and many other places in the RS, where the Bosniak returnees experienced and still experience continuous attacks by unknown persons, as claimed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS. When these unknown persons are unable to do the dirty work and any possibility arises, then that work is done by the RS MoI, as is the case with the Omerović family in Srebrenica - it is stated in the statement.

They added that looks like "no one has jurisdiction, neither SIPA nor various prosecutor's offices, no one wants to take any measures".

- That is why we call on the international forces (EUFOR and NATO), which are deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to assume the responsibility of the peacekeeping mission and protect the returnees who are exposed to brutal attacks, not only by individuals but also by the official bodies of the entities of the RS - it is stated in the joint statement five associations.