EFSA and UNDP sign Memorandum of Understanding

Dean of the School of Economics and Business of the University of Sarajevo professor Jasmina Selimović and the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Steliana Nedera, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the School of Economics and UNDP today in Sarajevo.

They pointed out that the goal of signing the Memorandum is the establishment of a strategic partnership that will contribute to the development of higher education and the improvement of knowledge and skills of young people in innovative thinking focused on the future through concrete activities and programs, research and development projects, promotion of sustainable development goals, and the like.

Development of goals

Selimović stated that these are pioneering events of this kind and that they owe special thanks to UNDP for their selfless support and help in the realization of that program.

She added that this is another one of the activities they carry out in order to contribute to the realization of the sustainable development goals specified in the Europe 2030 plan.

Nedera said that thinking about the future in terms of a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economic activity is very important, not only for the realization of sustainable development goals but also for the future of our children and the sustainability of the planet.

Implementation

She expressed hope that in the coming period, numerous interesting initiatives in the direction of sustainable development will be implemented.

The first in a series of planned joint activities is the International Summer School in the field of circular economy, which will be held from July 17 to 21 this year at the School of Economics in Sarajevo.