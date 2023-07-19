FBiH Ministry of Energy and UNDP sign Memorandum of Understanding

FBiH Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry Vedran Lakić and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Steliana Nedera signed today in Sarajevo a Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations Development Program and the FBiH Ministry of Energy, Mining and Industry.

Signed memorandum

The purpose of the signed memorandum is to provide a framework for strengthening cooperation between UNDP and the Ministry, each in accordance with their mandates, in areas of mutual interest, namely sustainable and inclusive growth, democratic governance, and the provision of people-oriented public services, and social cohesion.

- It is a very important Memorandum of Understanding for the FBiH Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Industry with one of our key partners, the United Nations Development Program. We will work on the creation of strategic documents, and potentially on some other projects that we agree on. It is very important that this will last for the next five years. I think that all parties and all citizens of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will benefit from this - said Minister Lakić.

UNDCF for BiH 2021 - 2025



The goals and expected results of cooperation, provided for in the Memorandum, are derived from the goals set in the relevant strategic documents of BiH, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNDCF) for BiH 2021 - 2025, and the UNDP Program Document for BiH 2021 - 2025.

- The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Industry of the FBiH confirms our commitment to joint work and strengthening our long-standing partnership in the preparation and implementation of energy efficiency projects. By working closely together, we can further strengthen our efforts to increase measures and mechanisms aimed at bringing about positive changes in more households, benefiting more people and empowering more communities. Together, we can lead transformations towards a greener, more resilient future for everyone - said UNDP Resident Representative Nedera, announced the Press Service of the FBiH Government.