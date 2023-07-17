Helez receives the Ambassador and Defense Attachés of the Swiss Confederation

Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zukan Helez, received the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to BiH, Daniel Hunn, on an official visit today, who introduced him to the newly appointed non-resident Swiss Defense Attaché Brigadier Reto Rutsch.

The interlocutors discussed the bilateral military cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Swiss Confederation. Head of the Cabinet of the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Salko Beba, and the former non-resident Swiss Defense Attaché Brigadier Urs Amiet attended the meeting.

Helez thanked the Swiss Ambassador for the significant assistance in funds and training of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He expressed hope that the Swiss Confederation will in due course have a defense attaché who will be permanently stationed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as that the time will soon come when BiH and Switzerland will have official bilateral military cooperation and an annual plan for this cooperation. He thanked the former defense attaché for his excellent cooperation and wished the newly appointed attaché a good start to his service.

BiH's partner

The Swiss Confederation is BiH's partner in establishing the Peace Support Operations Training Center (PSOTC/SOOPM) and financially supported the education of several members of the Armed Forces of BiH at the Baltic College, as well as the donation of specialized equipment for transporting liquids. Switzerland also helps with professional support in the establishment of high democratic and professional standards in the reform and management of the security sector and in the program for dealing with surplus ammunition and mine explosives of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Expanding cooperation

Swiss Ambassador Hunn agreed that, in addition to the mentioned projects, there is room for expanding cooperation, both through bilateral arrangements and through NATO's Partnership for Peace program, in which both countries participate.

Helez also emphasized that BiH's path to full membership in NATO has no alternative, and he thanked Switzerland several times for all kinds of assistance, the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.