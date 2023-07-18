An extraordinary session of BiH Presidency to be held today at Bećirović's request

At the request of the member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, an extraordinary session has been scheduled for today, where the recent unconstitutional moves of the authorities of the Republika Srpska should be considered.

The session, whose focus is the Proposal of conclusions regarding the current situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., BiH Presidency confirmed for FENA.

On Monday, Denis Bećirović submitted a request for holding an extraordinary session of the Presidency, at which the Proposed Conclusions of the BiH Presidency would be considered regarding the escalation of attacks by the entity of Republika Srpska on the fundamental provisions of the Dayton Peace Agreement and endangering the constitutional order of the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina