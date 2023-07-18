The remains of one person found in the Bistrica River canyon

An investigator from the Special Department for War Crimes of the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the order of the prosecutor working on the case, is coordinating the work and activities within the exhumation process near the village of Izbišno, Municipality of Foča, in the canyon of the Bistrica River.

The remains of at least one person were found in the said locality, which will be transported for further forensic processing and identification through DNA analysis, announced the Prosecutor's Office of BiH.

According to available information, the remains could belong to a person of Bosniak nationality from the area of Foča, who disappeared in the fall of 1992.

Representatives of the Missing Persons Institute (INO) of BiH, SIPA, the International Commission for Missing Persons (ICMP) in BiH, a forensic pathologist, and police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS and Police Administration Foča were present and secured the location and carried out crime-technical support.