FBiH miners union to hold a protest in front of Elektroprivreda BiH in Sarajevo on Tuesday

Due to the situation in the Zenica Coal Mine, the Board of Directors of the Alliance of Independent Unions of Mine Workers of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina made a decision to organize a protest that will be held on Tuesday, August 1 in front of the building of the Public Enterprise Elektroprivreda BiH in Sarajevo - confirmed the president of that union, Sinan Husić.

He reminds that due to the unpaid salary for June and the hot meal allowance for the month of May, the Zenica miners stopped production on Tuesday, July 25 in the second shift, when a group of 30 miners decided not to leave the "Raspotočje" pit where they spent two nights.

"We managed to get the miners out of the pit yesterday, but production in that mine has not been re-established. The protest will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and union members of all seven mines from the Elektroprivreda BiH concern will participate in it.

We are organizing the protest because the EP BiH ignored the conclusions, which were agreed at yesterday's meeting between representatives of the FBiH Government and the unions," Husić told FENA.

He states that according to the Agreement signed on July 3, the Zenica miners should have received a reduced salary by July 25, but that has not happened yet.