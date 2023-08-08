US Embassy condemns threats against the employees of Srebrenica Memorial Center

The United States condemns threats and acts of intimidation against the Srebrenica Memorial Center and its staff related to their work on the Center's annual 'Srebrenica Genocide Denial Report'.

- We call on the responsible institutions to investigate thoroughly these threats and prosecute the perpetrators. We strongly condemn genocide denial as well as distorted and dishonest portrayals of history. There is far too much of both in today’s Bosnia and Herzegovina. Acknowledging and accepting the facts surrounding the genocide and war crimes committed during the 1992-1995 war are an essential first step toward reconciliation - the US Embassy in BiH said in the announcement.

They state that it is a responsibility that rests on Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole, not just a single ethnic group.

- The glorification of war criminals regardless of their ethnicity as well as efforts to rehabilitate convicted war criminals or minimize their crimes tears at the fabric of the country’s society by fueling hatred and intolerance. These actions undercut efforts to build a Bosnia and Herzegovina in which all its citizens enjoy peaceful and prosperous lives - the statement said.