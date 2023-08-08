Indictments filed for war crimes in Jošanica near Foča against victims of Serb nationality

A team of prosecutors of the Special Department for War Crimes filed an indictment against 13 persons, former commanders and members of the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are accused of war crimes against victims of Serb nationality in the town of Jošanica near Foča in December 1992, in which 56 civilians of Serb nationality were killed, around 10 victims were wounded, and houses, property, agricultural and ancillary facilities were set on fire and destroyed.

The armed attack led by and in which the defendants participated was carried out on an undefended village inhabited by civilians, and among the victims were elderly people, women and children, the oldest victim was an 88-year-old man and the youngest victim was a two-year-old girl. Some of the victims were tortured and killed in an extremely cruel manner.

The defendants are charged with the following crimes: war crimes against the civilian population, violations of laws or customs of war, organizing a group of people and inciting the commission of crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, the BiH Prosecutor's Office announced.