Konaković: The MFA will protect the institutions of our country on the international stage

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, announced on his Facebook profile that the ministry headed by him will fully protect the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage and duly inform the public about the processes that are happening.

His announcement followed after the ambassadors and consuls general of BiH from among the Serb people issued an open letter of support to the President of RS, Milorad Dodik, due to, as they claim, "the scandalous decision of the Prosecutor's Office of BiH to indict him."

- We worked hard and in a short period of time brought our homeland back into the focus of important decision-makers. There is no individual, ambassador, consul, or employee in the diplomatic-consular network who can violate our concept of action and reduce the strength of the truth that we promote daily in direct communication - said Konaković.