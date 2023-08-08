Konaković and Lungarotti speak about the situation in the field of migration in BiH

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković met today with the head of mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the sub-regional coordinator for the Western Balkans, Laura Lungarotti.

They exchanged opinions on the current situation in the field of migration in our country, the possibilities of improving the cooperation of the IOM with institutions in BiH and other current topics related to the issue of migration.

It was emphasized that thanks to the measures taken in the past period, the situation in the field of migration has improved significantly in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The role of labor migration was also discussed, given that BiH and the region are experiencing a labor shortage and the departure of young people. The interlocutors agreed that these aspects of migration should also be institutionally regulated.

The meeting also focused on the support for the continuation of the process and the signing of agreements on readmission with the countries from which a large number of migrants arrive in BiH, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.