Konaković: We are ready to talk, but we are not ready for any kind of blackmail

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, told reporters today in Sarajevo that the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina will certainly be discussed, and that he is ready for talks, but not for blackmail.

He added that the law on the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina must be passed.

- If we do anything now under the pressure to force foreign judges, to introduce ethnic voting in the Constitutional Council, it would confirm the lies about us that we are there because of functions and that we meet some demands, which is not the case - pointed out Konaković.

State property

He added that they are ready to talk 24 hours a day about state property, the Constitutional Court, about everything from the 14 priorities, and to make a plan of when and what needs to happen.

- When it comes to 14 priorities, the departure of foreign judges is not mentioned, but the resolution of the issue is mentioned. We are ready to meet and talk about this issue. We have some solutions ready for state property. Some people won't like them, but we can talk about them. We are ready to talk, but we are not ready to respond to any blackmail - emphasized Konaković.

Constitutional Court

He pointed out that the Constitutional Court is the most important issue for us in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a fixer for the bad decisions, a guarantor of the existence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and no one can abuse the Constitutional Court".

- We can talk about it, agree and we will never vote for it to be an ethnic possibility to stop any judicial process. We are ready for talks, but not for blackmail. If someone says to vote in favor of the foreign judges to leave the Constitutional Court today, and we will go on, there is no way forward. That is an ultimatum to which we do not agree. Let's agree to talk as soon as possible about state property, the Constitutional Court, its convocation, and the position of foreign judges, and not about their departure, i.e. leaving or staying, that's a topic we can talk about every day. We really don't have the strength for ultimatums - said Konaković.

Asked if there was any indication of when the coalition partners would meet again, Konaković said that at the beginning of next week, they should "offer de-escalation, so let's say what is acceptable at this moment and what can drive BiH to move forward".