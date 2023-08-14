Citizens of Mostar to hold a protest walk today after the murders in Gradačac

The Citizens' Initiative of Mostar is organizing a peaceful protest today at 6 p.m. at the Spanish Square.

- With these peaceful protests, we are trying, together, to draw the public's attention to the problem of femicide, violence against women, but also to present demands addressed to all power holders at the local, cantonal, and state levels - the Citizens' Initiative of Mostar announced.

The non-governmental organization asks the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina to finally take the problem of femicide and the increasingly frequent occurrence of femicide in BiH seriously.

They require the introduction of a legal definition of femicide, the introduction of femicide as a criminal offense in all legal and by-laws, and the urgent harmonization of criminal laws with the Istanbul Convention and revision of penal practices, as well as ensuring prevention and protection from violence against women through competent institutions and multi-sectoral protocols.