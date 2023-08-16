Beriz Belkić dies at the age of 77

Former member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and one of the prominent members of the Party for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Beriz Belkić, died this morning at the age of 77, the Party for Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed for FENA.

Beriz Belkić graduated in 1989 from the Faculty of Economics. He joined the Party for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1996, four years later he became the vice-president, and since 2012 he has been the president of the Political Council.

From 1996, Belkić was the Minister of Labour, Social Policy, Displaced Persons and Refugees, and then from 1998, the Prime Minister of the Sarajevo Canton Government. For eight months during 2002, he was also a member of the BiH Presidency.

In the general elections of 2000, he was elected as an MP in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, and he continues his mandate after the 2006 and 2010 elections.

He lived in Sarajevo with his wife Azra, with whom he has a son, Admir. After withdrawing from politics and retiring, Beriz Belkić rarely appeared in public.