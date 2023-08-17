Komšić extends condolences over the death of Beriz Belkić

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić sent a telegram of condolences to the Belkić family on the occasion of the death of Beriz Belkić.

- It was with great sadness that I received the news about the death of the prominent Bosnian politician and colleague Beriz Belkić. I am sure that Beriz Belkić will be remembered as a man who selflessly focused his political career and many years of activity on preserving the integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country in which there is room for all its citizens - said Komšić.

He was a cautious politician, but he was not afraid to oppose the destroyers of the idea of such a Bosnia and Herzegovina. With his passing, we all lost a lot, especially his family, whose pain and loss I sincerely sympathize with, and I wish them to find strength and comfort in these difficult times.

- I extend my sincere condolences to his wife and son, family, friends and associates on behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and on my own behalf - it is stated in Komšić's condolence telegram, the BiH Presidency announced.