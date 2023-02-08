The legendary Ćiro Blažević passed away

The legendary Miroslav Ćiro Blažević has passed away.



The coach of all coaches and former coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina national team died at the age of 88.

He had cancer for many years. He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2011. The legendary Ćiro defeated it twice, but failed the third time.

He passed away a day before his 89th birthday.

Ćiro Blažević played for Zagreb's Dinamo and Lokomotiva, Sarajevo, Rijeka, Sion, and Mutijer.

He started his coaching career in Vevej, he also managed Sion, Switzerland, Lausanne-sport, Rijeka, Dinamo Zagreb, Grashoper, Prishtina, Nantes, PAOK, Croatia Zagreb.

In 1998, he led Croatia to a great bronze medal at the World Championship in France.

Later he managed Iran, Osijek, Mura, Varteks, Hajduk, and from 2008 to 2009 he was the coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national team.

Ćiro Blažević brought back the cult of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national team, and he took the "Dragons" to the threshold of qualifying for the World Cup in 2010, where they were stopped by the Portuguese in the play-off.

Later, he was also the coach of Shanghai Shenhua, the U-23 national team of China, Mes Kerman, Zagreb again, Sloboda Tuzla and Zadar.