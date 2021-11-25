Bomb blast kills at least 8 in Somali capital

At least eight people were killed and over 17 others wounded in a car bombing that rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday morning, police said.

A police officer told Anadolu Agency that the attack targeted a convoy of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

- The bomb attack took place during rush hour and there are a lot of casualties, but I can confirm that at least eight people were killed and more than 17 others were wounded - he said.

The dead and injured include students and teachers who were at a school near the bomb site, he added.

According to local media, police also confirmed that the target of the attack was a convoy belonging to a local firm that "guards the UN" but did not elaborate on whether any UN staffers were killed or injured in the blast.

Abdukadir Adan, the chairman of a local ambulance service, said on Twitter that the attack took place in front of a school in the district of Hodan, killing and injuring students and civilians nearby.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted an AMISOM convoy.

Turkey lost no time in offering its condolences to Somalia over the deadly terrorist attack.

- We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured - the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism, it added.