Dodik's adviser claims: Icon donated to Lavrov has been owned by family from Banja Luka for more than 15 years

Radovan Kovačević, advisor to the chairman of the Presidency of B&H Milorad Dodik, said that it was necessary to start from the beginning and explain what it was about when the icon was given to Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

- The icon was privately owned by a family from Banja Luka, who had it there for more than 15 years. They wanted the icon to be given to Lavrov - Kovačević stated as a guest in News 1 of RTRS.

Kovačević pointed out that there is also the question of the value of the icon itself.

- Of course, the icon has a sentimental value, and a value based on the fact that it is an Orthodox icon that has been consecrated, but it has no significant material value - Kovačević pointed out.

What is very important, says Kovačević, and what each of the viewers can check, is that such icons can be easily found on the Internet.

- There are a lot of them and their price ranges from 100 to 200 euros - says Kovačević.



