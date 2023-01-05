SIPA joined the search for Mirnesa Bešlić, who stole one million euros in Stuttgart!

After the German Interpol issued an official warrant for Mirnesa Bešlić from Stuttgart, who is suspected of stealing one million euros in that country, in the whole case, as previously published, police agencies of Bosnia and Herzegovina got involved.

"Avaz" learns that National Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) is also looking for Bešlić, who was born in Busovača, but does not have BiH citizenship. A prize of 37,500 euros has been announced for her!

She is on the wanted list of dozens of countries, and the German police believes that she fled to the Balkans after the theft. According to the information that "Avaz" has, SIPA is working on this case after BiH Interpol received official information from Stuttgart.

More precisely, they requested that through the BiH border police base it be checked whether Mirnesa set foot in our country, given that her parents have a house in Busovača and that she has stayed in Sarajevo several times.

For now, Bešlić has not entered Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past few days and no legal crossing has been registered.



