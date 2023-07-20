SIPA arrests two members of Directorate for Coordination of Police Bodies

The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina and SIPA conducted an action to detect and prosecute the corrupt activities of employees of the Directorate for Coordination of Police Bodies (DKPT) of Bosnia and Herzegovina. As part of the investigation, evidence was gathered that individual employees of that police institution committed corrupt criminal acts, abused their position, and received gifts or other forms of benefits in exchange for preferential employment in DKPT and other institutions.

The acting prosecutor, together with SIPA police officers, coordinates investigative actions and activities. Two suspects have been detained.

- Given that the activities are ongoing, we cannot provide more details or information at this time - announced the Prosecutor's Office of BiH.