They ordered bananas, but got cocaine!

Members of the Indirect Taxation Administration (ITA) of Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with members of the Intelligence and Security Agency (ISA) and the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA), found and seized 52 kilograms of cocaine in Sarajevo two days ago.



Company owner

It was operation "Crown", and cocaine was found in boxes with bananas that were in a warehouse in Sarajevo.

The action was managed by the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the seizure was carried out according to the oral order of the State Court.

This is a record seizure of cocaine in Sarajevo. Last year, 73 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Doboj.

However, this drug was not intended for the BiH market, nor, as we learn, the 52 kilograms of drugs that were seized on Saturday, that are marked "D&G Prince".

According to "Avaz's" information, employees of the company that imported bananas reported to the ITA BiH that they found packages with contents associated with drugs in boxes with bananas.

The owner of the company immediately called SIPA and reported everything, so the role of ISA in this story is more than modest.

Entered country through Croatia

The drugs arrived from South America, then entered Croatia through the port of Rijeka, and then by truck to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sarajevo.

As no one has been arrested, it is believed that this shipment has strayed into our country. For now, everything points to the fact that the drug was not intended for the BiH market.

What they say from SIPA

It is evident from SIPA's statement that they acted according to the report.

- On the basis of the report, and in cooperation with the Indirect Taxation Administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of the operational action "Crown", in the area of the Sarajevo Canton, SIPA members discovered and temporarily seized 52 kilograms of powdery substance, which in its appearance is associated with the narcotic drug cocaine – it was stated from SIPA.