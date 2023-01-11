Who is the arrested inspector in SIPA's operation "Madam": Ajla Čeljo had no doubt about returning the convicted pedophile among students

Ajla Čeljo, inspector of the Cantonal Administration for Inspections of Canton Sarajevo, was arrested yesterday in the operation "Madam" conducted by the officers of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) on the oral order of the Municipal Court and under the jurisdiction of the SC Prosecutor's Office.

Čeljo is suspected of having committed the criminal offense of "Receiving gifts and other forms of benefit".

From among the "collected works" of the arrested inspector, "Avaz" reveals that it was she who carried out the first supervision at the Elementary School "Grbavica I", and in connection with the scandalous decision to return to work among the students the convicted pedophile Samir Alihodžić, a teacher of Physical and Health Education.

- Everything is ok - the arrested inspector Čeljo will say at the time, and that is also what she stated in the inspection report.

The shocking details from Samir Alihodžić's verdict, therefore, for Inspector Čeljo, were summed up in three words: "everything is ok". Regardless of the fact that in the explanation of the judgment of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo it was stated that Alihodžić locked up the then underage student and forced her to satisfy him with her hands, and had previously aggressively insisted that they have sex.

- There is a way to make love without losing your virginity - said sexual predator Samir Alihodžić to the minor.

Unofficially, Čeljo used the position of inspector in the most banal everyday matters. Thus, on one occasion, she attacked a police officer on Ilidža, who warned her that she had parked illegally.

Čeljo was not the only one who protected the pedophile. There is Saudin Sivro, president of the SC Primary Education Union, who has been seriously compromised for a long time, but also the relevant minister, Naida Hota - Muminović, who also experienced mild amnesia, so she does not remember what kind of documents she signed and sent.

As our venerable people would say, "force have gone to her head".



