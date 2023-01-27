Details of the abduction of a convict in front of Sarajevo Penitentiary: "Deba" forced him into a Golf

As the "Avaz" portal unofficially finds out, the police in Sarajevo shed light on the kidnapping of convict Enis Rezaković from Sarajevo.



Yesterday, Rezaković was released from Sarajevo Penitentiary, where he served his prison sentence.

A woman was waiting for Rezaković in front of the prison

After leaving the prison, a female R.E. was waiting for him, but the kidnappers were ahead of her.

Enis did not go far, because he was immediately intercepted by Jasmin Rajković, aka "Deba", and forced to enter the Golf on the nearby parking lot.

The woman started shouting, trying to stop the vehicle in which they were putting Enis, but the kidnappers chased her away with threats. She immediately alerted the police.

Previously arrested for drugs

The abduction was brought to light thanks to the successful cooperation between the MUP of SC, Sarajevo Penitentiary and Police Station Istočno Sarajevo.

By the way, Enis Rezaković was previously detained for drugs.

We would like to remind you that the police officers of the Criminal Police Sector of the SC MUP Police Directorate, while working on documenting and elucidating this criminal offense, came to know about four male persons who can be linked to the execution of this offense, and they were located in the area of Pale through operational work.

In cooperation with police officers from Police Station East Sarajevo, persons: J.B. (1987), M.K (1990), A.S. (1976) and A.F. (1987) - all from Sarajevo, were deprived of their freedom. Around 11:50 PM, on January 26th, 2023. the police officers of the Criminal Police Sector of the SC Police Administration took over persons deprived of their liberty from the police officers of the Pale Police Department of the RS MUP due to the suspicion that they had committed a criminal offense under Article 180 of the Criminal Code of FBiH (Kidnapping).

At the same time, police officers found E.R. who was heard as a witness.