Mirnesa, where is the million euros?

Bosnian Mirnesa Bešlić from Busovača was the subject of the German and regional press yesterday, after she turned herself in at the airport in Stuttgart, accompanied by her lawyer.

She took out the money The simple headline "Where are the millions" appeared on the front page of the German "Bild", while a certain "Herr Mujo" appeared on TikTok again, claiming to be her friend and partially answering this question. After the arrest of Mirnesa, Mustafa Osmanović ("Herr Mujo", op.cit.) briefly wrote: "There is no money, I am supporting you, queen. Your friend sends you kisses, Herr Mujo", and he also posted a song called "German policemen".



Mirnesa, better known as Miki, is suspected of having stolen more than one million euros from a money transfer company in Stuttgart, where she was employed, on October 14th last year. She had access to the money as an employee of the company. The same day, superiors reported the robbery, and the police began an investigation. They did not clarify how exactly Mirnesa took such a large amount of money out of the company. - Investigations into the whereabouts of the money are ongoing. Mirnesa S. was brought before the magistrate on Tuesday morning - reports the German RTL. Mirnesa, the most wanted woman in Europe, stated during her arrest that she was staying in Montenegro. Women's prison She has been in the "Schwäbisch Gmünd" women's prison since the day before yesterday. According to the German media, he will be in a cell of 10 square meters. - A small cell in the women's prison "Schwäbisch Gmünd" instead of a luxurious stay, and water instead of champagne for the woman who stole more than a million euros. Wishes are not fulfilled there, Mirnesa will have to get used to it - RTL writes vividly.



