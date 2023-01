The German Bild published that Mirnesa Bešlić, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Busovača to be exact, was arrested and is suspected of stealing a million euros in this European country.



According to Bild, the ring tightened around Mirnesa until the pressure became too much.

She was the most wanted woman in Germany, and today she was arrested at Stuttgart airport.

Bild is in possession of exclusive photos of Mirnesa.

As you can see, Mirnesa is no longer blonde, but has dyed her hair brown.