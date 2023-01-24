Mirnesa surrendered after months of searching: She arrived in Stuttgart from a Balkan country

After months of searching, Mirnesa Bešlić was arrested at Stuttgart airport, German media reported.

Half of Europe was looking for Mirnesa, who is originally from Busovača, after she stole a million euros from a transport company, after which all traces of her were lost.

She spoke through a lawyer

According to the German media, Mirnesa informed the German authorities through her lawyer that she wanted to surrender, after which she was arrested by investigators with the federal police.

Yesterday at around 19:45, she said through her lawyer that she will turn herself in today at the airport in Stuttgart.



