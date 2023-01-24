Mirnesa surrendered after months of searching: She arrived in Stuttgart from a Balkan country

After months of searching, Mirnesa Bešlić was arrested at Stuttgart airport, German media reported.
Half of Europe was looking for Mirnesa, who is originally from Busovača, after she stole a million euros from a transport company, after which all traces of her were lost.
She spoke through a lawyer
According to the German media, Mirnesa informed the German authorities through her lawyer that she wanted to surrender, after which she was arrested by investigators with the federal police.
Yesterday at around 19:45, she said through her lawyer that she will turn herself in today at the airport in Stuttgart.
- She wanted to surrender, her lawyer called the police and said that she would land at the airport in Stuttgart - said police spokeswoman Ilona Bon for the German "RTL".
Changed her appearance
German authorities have arrested the most wanted woman in Germany who changed her appearance.
As Bon stated, Mirnesa was calm during the arrest, and she arrived in Stuttgart from a Balkan country.
- She came to Stuttgart from Montenegro - said the police spokeswoman.
An investigation is ongoing regarding the money that Mirnesa stole.
Let us remind you that the German police have been looking for Mirnes since October, who stole one million euros from a transport company.
The police published the details of her robbery, and even offered a reward in the amount of 37,500 euros for information about her.