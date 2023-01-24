The most wanted person in Germany changed her appearance: Mirnesa gave up her escape, decided to surrender?

Mirnesa was arrested at Stuttgart airport. Although she looked much different than in the photos circulating on social media, the police arrested her.

German media published that the local police arrested Mirnesa Bešlić, who stole one million euros.

She changed her hair color, so she was arrested as a brunette at the airport in Stuttgart.

According to Bild, the German police managed to locate the woman for whom half of Europe was looking for in the past few weeks.

However, according to the German media, she said through her lawyer on Monday at 19:45 that she will surrender today at Stuttgart airport.

Before noon, she was taken before the judge. An investigation is ongoing into the whereabouts of the money.

Let us remind you that the German police have been looking for Mirnesa since October, who stole one million euros from a transport company.

The police announced the details of her robbery, and even offered a reward in the amount of 37,500 euros for information about her.