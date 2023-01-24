Avaz Logo
MONTHS-LONG SEARCH

German media: Mirnesa Bešlić, who stole million euros, was arrested

As Bild reports, she was arrested at Stuttgart airport

Cover of Bild. Screenshot

E. Ć.

Mirnesa Bešlić, who is suspected by the German police of stealing one million euros, was arrested at the airport in Stuttgart, the German "Bild" reports.

As reported by Bild, the circle tightened around Mirnesa, and today she was arrested at the airport.

Let us remind you that Mirnesa is suspected of stealing one million euros in Germany.

Mirnesa is originally from Busovača, and in the first photos published by the German Bild, she looks different than in the photos she published on social media.

