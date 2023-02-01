Nikšić for "Avaz": What did Ogrešević and Marjanović agree before the elections!

Nermin Nikšić, president of the SDP BiH, told the "Avaz" portal today that everything is very clear regarding the Eight (now the Seven) and the further functioning of these parties when it comes to the process of forming the government.



Agreed on arrangement

He claims that, regarding the Pokret za nove generacije, "as far as SDP BiH and our partners from the Trojka are concerned, they are no longer part of the majority at any level."

- Yesterday we found out that even before the elections, they agreed on an arrangement with the NES on the withdrawal of Zlatko Miletić from the House of Representatives of BiH in favor of the NES candidate, and on his election to the House of Peoples of BiH. Mr. Damir Marjanović should have informed the Trojka about his intention and about this agreement. We think he kept it quiet because he was aware that in that case he would not have received our support for election to the House of Peoples of FBiH. He has the right to do so, just as we have the right to consider it an act by which mutual trust has been completely lost, and that because of this, further cooperation is not possible - says Nikšić.

Nikšić claims that yesterday they redefined the relations within the majority and in relation to other partners, as well as the principles of work.

This, he says, refers to their partners.

- Everyone has the right to leave certain positions to partners within their quota, which is determined based on the number of mandates won. We expect to collect the signatures for the formation of the FBiH Government by the beginning of next week. There are malicious and senseless spins that we will submit the signatures of the majority to the international community in order to impose the appointment of a new government. They, like the public, will be presented with a clear majority, and signatures are needed tomorrow when we elect the president and vice-president of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in order to ask them to act in accordance with the law and give consent to a clear majority for the formation of the FBiH Government - says Nikšić.

Process unblocking

He emphasizes that he will then inform the OHR about all this, "from whom he expects that, in the event of an anti-democratic blockade of the establishment of the authorities by the declared majority, he will react and unblock the process".

The High Representative clearly said that he made decisions on election night with the intention of unblocking the process of establishment of government, so in the event of the opposite, i.e. abuse of his decision and certain vagueness, it is logical that we expect him to react and prevent the challenge of the democratic right of the parliamentary majority to form the government - says Nermin Nikšić.