DEAN OF DENTISTRY

Muhamed Ajanović for "Avaz": I would like to thank the rector for appreciating my work

With my work, together with my team, I will justify the trust shown, said dr. Ajanović

Muhamed Ajanović. Avaz

Amila Ovčina

Yesterday, the Assembly of the Rectory Conference/Choir in BiH unanimously adopted the proposal and awarded plaques for contribution to the work and development of the university to the proposed professors.

The UNSA's proposal was the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry in Sarajevo, dr. Muhamed Ajanović.

- On my own behalf, but also on behalf of all employees at the Faculty of Dentistry with the Dental Clinical Center of UNSA, I would like to thank the Rector's Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Rector of the University of Sarajevo, prof. Ph.D. sc. Rifat Škrijelj for evaluating my work and our work and awarding the award.

With my work, together with my team, I will justify the trust shown - said dr. Ajanović for the "Avaz's" portal.

Dr. Ajanović was awarded the recognition of the Rector's Conference.

