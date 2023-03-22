Security Minister Nešić on a working visit to Brussels, separate meetings with EU commissioners

The Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešić, is on a working visit to Brussels, where on Thursday he will have a series of meetings with officials of the European Union, announced the Ministry of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Nešić will hold separate meetings with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

A meeting is also planned with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Filip Adžić and the Deputy Director General of the EU Directorate General for Internal Affairs (DG HOME) Olivier Onidi.

During his visit to Belgium, Minister Nešić will participate in the Danube Security Conference on Friday.

The theme of this high-level meeting will be the strengthening of international police cooperation to strengthen security in the Danube region, especially in relation to illegal migration, persons smuggling, human trafficking and the protection of critical infrastructure, as well as the impact of the war in Ukraine on security in this region.