British Ambassador Reilly visits the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Julian Reilly, with associates, visited today the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina and spoke with the president and members of the Commission.



Very important segment

President Suad Arnautović recalled the previous cooperation and thanked for the support that the Central Election Commission of BiH received from the Government of Great Britain.

He particularly highlighted a very important segment of the election process in 2022, for the improvement of which the Government of Great Britain provided financial support.

For the General Elections 2022, thanks to the financial support of the British Embassy, through a project realized by the Association of Election Officials in BiH, the Central Election Commission of BiH introduced a very important novelty in the election process, namely special security ecological stamps that were used to certify the ballots.

The security stamp determines the authenticity and security validity of the ballot used at the polling station, which aims to prevent electoral manipulation and fraud. A total of 6,090 security stamps were made.

During the meeting, Arnautović also announced two important activities of the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2023.

Electoral process

They refer to the implementation of the "Test project of European Union support for the introduction of new technologies into the electoral process in Bosnia and Herzegovina" and the organization of a post-election conference where the electoral process and challenges faced by the electoral administration during the implementation of the 2022 General Elections, which should be to result in recommendations for improving the electoral process and legislation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina would be grateful for the help of international donors, that is, for consideration of the option of sponsoring the mentioned activities, the statement reads.