Minister Helez in an official visit to Brussels

Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zukan Helez traveled to Brussels today, where he will have meetings with prominent officials of the European Union.

Upon his arrival in the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, Minister Helez meets with the Commissioner of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, while on Wednesday he will talk with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

Minister Helez will lead the delegation of the BiH Ministry of Defense at the fifth meeting of the Stabilization and Association Council between BiH and the EU on Wednesday, where he will participate at the invitation of the Co-Secretary of that Council, Barbara Latko.

Minister Helez will hold several more official meetings during his visit to Brussels, where they will discuss BiH's path towards Euro-Atlantic integration and the fulfillment of 14 preconditions for starting negotiations on BiH's full membership in the EU, the Press Service of the BiH Ministry of Defense announced.