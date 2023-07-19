An indictment filed against Borislav Gligorević for war crimes in the area of Zvornik

The prosecutor of the Special Department for War Crimes filed an indictment against Borislav Gligorević, born in 1971 in Snagovo, Zvornik, a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Serbia, who is currently in custody.

Protection of Civilians in Time of War

Gligorević is accused of having acted contrary to the provisions of the Geneva Conventions on the Protection of Civilians in Time of War, during the war and the armed conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population of Bosniak nationality in the area of Zvornik and its surroundings, in the capacity of a member of the TO Zvornik.

"White Eagles"

He is accused of being a member of the "White Eagles" unit, at the end of May and the beginning of June 1992, in the town of Liplje, Zvornik municipality, where the said unit illegally detained several hundred Bosniak civilians, alone, as well as with other members of the unit, using force and threats with weapons, committed rape and sexual abuse of three victims, who were forcibly separated from other detainees and often from children and families, and taken to nearby facilities where the aforementioned crimes were committed against them.

The accused is charged with crimes against humanity.

The indictment was forwarded to the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which confirmed it, the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina stated.