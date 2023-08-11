Nermin Sulejmanović commits suicide after killing three people in Gradačac

Three people were killed today in the area of Gradačac and three were wounded by firearms.

The suspect Nermin Sulejmanović (35) from Gradačac was located by police forces in the wider area of Gradačac. Sulejmanović committed suicide.

Sulejmanović shot and killed his ex-wife and two other men, a father and a son. He wounded one policeman, and another man and woman at different locations in Gradačac.

Police forces are still on the ground. The investigation will be carried out by the prosecutor on duty in cooperation with the investigators of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Tuzla Canton and the Gradačac Police Administration, stated the Cantonal Prosecutor's Office.