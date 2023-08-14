Wednesday, August 16, will be a Day of Mourning in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina made a decision to declare the Day of Mourning on the same day as it has been declared in the other entity, so that respect for those killed would be paid on the same day throughout the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

An emergency session

At the proposal of the FBiH Ministry of Labor and Social Policy today, at an emergency session of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision was made to declare Wednesday, August 16, 2023, a day of mourning in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina after the murder of three persons and wounding of the same number of people in Gradačac.

Namely, as announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Government of the FBiH was waiting for the Decision of the Council of Ministers of BiH on the proclamation of the Day of Mourning, and since the adoption of that initiative failed in the Council of Ministers, an emergency session of the Government of the FBiH was convened at which the Decision on the proclamation of the day of mourning was passed in the Federation of BiH.

Not being declared at the state level

The Government of the FBiH was guided by the fact that the Day of Mourning should be marked on the territory of the whole country on the same day, and since the entity of Republika Srpska declared Wednesday as the Day of Mourning, it was decided that the Day of Mourning in the FBiH should also be on Wednesday.

In this way, despite the Day of Mourning not being declared at the state level, it will be marked on the territory of both entities on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.