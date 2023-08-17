Konaković: Projects of the Western Balkans Fund (WBF) strengthen civil society in the region

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković met today with Managing Director at the Western Balkans Fund (WBF) Gjergji Murr.

The officials discussed the activities, projects and financing of the Fund, which was established in 2015 to encourage the cooperation of WBF members Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia through joint projects of organizations and institutions in the region.

Importance of regional cooperation

On that occasion, Konaković emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and the WBF, which has multiple significance, considering that through the implementation of joint projects, people connect and strengthen civil society in the region, as well as good neighborly relations as the best example of European values.

He expressed his belief that Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will chair the Fund next year, will contribute to cooperation and joint progress by implementing regional projects in various fields.

Long-term stability

The interlocutors agreed that the strengthening and improvement of regional cooperation is an encouragement for achieving long-term stability and progress in the region, as well as for accelerating the path towards the EU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of BiH announced.