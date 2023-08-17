The growing trend of foreign investment inflows in BiH will continue in 2023

The growing trend of foreign investment inflows to Bosnia and Herzegovina will continue in 2023.

- According to data from the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the first three months of this year, 426.61 million KM of foreign investments were registered, which represents an increase of 80 percent compared to the same period of the previous year when 237.66 million KM were registered - the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency of BiH (FIPA).

The largest amount of direct investments still refers to Austria (2.69 billion KM or 15.4 percent of the total investment balance), Croatia (2.54 billion KM or 14.6 percent), and Serbia (2.43 billion KM or 13 .9 percent).

- At the end of 2022, the foreign direct investments amounted to 17.45 billion KM and this amount represents the result of investments and business results of foreign-owned enterprises in previous years - stated the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency of BiH.

The inflow of direct foreign investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022 amounted to 1.44 billion KM, which is the highest amount recorded so far.