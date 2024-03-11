Ko je sve osvojio zlatni kipić: Pogledajte cijelu listu dobitnika Oskara

Prošla je 96. dodjela prestižne filmske nagrade Oskar.

Zlatni kipić dodijeljen je pobjednicima u 24 kategorije, a mi vam donosimo cijeli popis dobitnika.

Najviše Oskara ove godine osvojio je film "Oppenheimer". Bio je nominiran u 13 kategorija, a osvojio je sedam nagrada.

Najbolji film

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'

'Zone of Interest'

Najbolji reditelj

Justine Triet — 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer'

Yorgos Lanthimos — 'Poor Things'

Jonathan Glazer — 'The Zone of Interest'

Najbolja muška uloga

Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'

Colman Domingo — 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti — 'The Holdovers'

Cillian Murphy — 'Oppenheimer'

Jeffrey Wright — 'American Fiction'

Najbolja ženska uloga

Annette Bening — 'Nyad'

Lily Gladstone — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Sandra Hüller — 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan — 'Maestro'

Emma Stone — 'Poor Things'

Najbolja sporedna muška uloga

Sterling K. Brown — 'American Fiction'

Robert De Niro — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert Downey Jr. — 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling — 'Barbie'

Mark Ruffalo — 'Poor Things'

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga

Emily Blunt — 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks — 'The Color Purple'

America Ferrera – 'Barbie'

Jodie Foster — 'Nyad'

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — 'The Holdovers'

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

'American Fiction' - Cord Jefferson

'Barbie' - Greta Gerwig i Noah Baumbach

'Oppenheimer' - Christopher Nolan

'Poor Things' - Tony McNamara

'The Zone of Interest' - Jonathan Glazer

Najbolji izvorni scenarij

'Anatomy of a Fall' - Justine Triet i Arthur Harari

'The Holdovers' - David Hemingson

'Maestro' - Bradley Cooper i Josh Singer

'May December' - Samy Burch i Alex Mechanik

'Past Lives' - Celine Song

Najbolja kinematografija

'El Conde' – Edward Lachman

'Killers of the Flower Moon' – Rodrigo Prieto

'Maestro' – Matthew Libatique

'Oppenheimer' – Hoyte van Hoytema

'Poor Things' – Robbie Ryan

Najbolja izvorna pjesma

'The Fire Inside', 'Flamin’ Hot'

'I’m Just Ken', 'Barbie'

'It Never Went Away', 'American Symphony'

'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'What Was I Made For?', 'Barbie'

Najbolju kostimografija

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Najbolji zvuk

'The Creator'

'Maestro'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

Najbolja izvorna muzika

'American Fiction'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film

'The ABCs of Book Banning'

'The Barber of Little Rock'

'Island in Between'

'The Last Repair Shop'

'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

Najbolji dugometražni dokumentarni film

'Bobi Wine: The People’s President'

'The Eternal Memory'

'Four Daughters'

'To Kill a Tiger'

'20 Days in Mariupol'

Najbolji međunarodni dugometražni film

'Io Capitano' (Italija)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'Society of the Snow' (Španjolska)

'The Teachers’ Lounge' (Njemačka)

'The Zone of Interest' (Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo)

Najbolja šminka i frizura

'Golda'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Society of the Snow'

Najbolji vizualni efekti

'The Creator'

'Godzilla Minus One'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'

Najbolji kratki animirani film

'War Is Over!'

'Letter to a Pig'

'Ninety-Five Senses'

'Our Uniform'

'Pachyderme'

Najbolji animirani film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elemental'

'Nimona'

'Robot Dreams'

'Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Najbolja scenografija

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Najbolja montaža

'Anatomy of a Fall' - Laurent Sénéchal

'The Holdovers' - Kevin Tent

'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Thelma Schoonmaker

'Oppenheimer' - Jennifer Lame

'Poor Things' - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Najbolji kratkometražni film

'The After'

'Invincible'

'Knight of Fortune'

'Red, White and Blue'

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'