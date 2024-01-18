Objavljene nominacije za BAFTA-u: "Barbie" nije u konkurenciji za najbolji film

Obavljene su nominacije za ovogodišnju nagradu BAFTA. Biografski film Christophera Nolana Oppenheimer dominira s 13 nominacija, dok je naučnofantastična crna komedija Poor Things dobila 11.
Oppenheimer se natječe, između ostalog, u kategorijama za najbolji film, za redatelja, za adaptirani scenarij, kao i za najboljeg glavnog glumca, najbolju sporednu glumicu i najboljeg sporednog glumca. Poor Things nominiran je za najbolji film, za izvanredan britanski film, najbolji adaptirani scenarij i za najbolju glavnu glumicu.
Drama Martina Scorsesea Killers of the Flower Moon dobila je devet nominacija za BAFTA-u, uključujući za najbolji film i najboljeg sporednog glumca. Isto toliko nominacija ima historijska drama The Zone of Interest Jonathana Glazera. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers i Maestro zaradili su sedam nominacija. Iznenađujuće, Barbie je ostala bez nominacije za najbolji film.
Dodjela 77. filmskih nagrada Britanske akademije, poznatije kao BAFTA se održati 18. februara.
Najbolji film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja glavna glumica
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Najbolji glavni glumac
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Izvanredan britanski film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji dokumentarac
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Najbolji animirani film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Najbolji redatilj
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest