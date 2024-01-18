Objavljene nominacije za BAFTA-u: "Barbie" nije u konkurenciji za najbolji film

Obavljene su nominacije za ovogodišnju nagradu BAFTA. Biografski film Christophera Nolana Oppenheimer dominira s 13 nominacija, dok je naučnofantastična crna komedija Poor Things dobila 11.



Oppenheimer se natječe, između ostalog, u kategorijama za najbolji film, za redatelja, za adaptirani scenarij, kao i za najboljeg glavnog glumca, najbolju sporednu glumicu i najboljeg sporednog glumca. Poor Things nominiran je za najbolji film, za izvanredan britanski film, najbolji adaptirani scenarij i za najbolju glavnu glumicu.

Drama Martina Scorsesea Killers of the Flower Moon dobila je devet nominacija za BAFTA-u, uključujući za najbolji film i najboljeg sporednog glumca. Isto toliko nominacija ima historijska drama The Zone of Interest Jonathana Glazera. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers i Maestro zaradili su sedam nominacija. Iznenađujuće, Barbie je ostala bez nominacije za najbolji film.



Dodjela 77. filmskih nagrada Britanske akademije, poznatije kao BAFTA se održati 18. februara.



Najbolji film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najbolja glavna glumica

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Najbolji glavni glumac

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Izvanredan britanski film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Najbolji dokumentarac

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Najbolji animirani film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Najbolji redatilj

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest