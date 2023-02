Američka svećenica Bijonse nazvala vješticom

THERE WILL BE A SHOWDOWN!!! ⠀ Baalyonce don’t even hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her INFLUENCE to MILLIONS and she uses her platform effectively for the kingdom of darkness. ⠀ And there you are. A Christian. ⠀ Singing along to her songs. ⠀ Look at you. Lol ⠀ A Christian. Scared to preach the gospel. A Christian. Scared to be bold. A Christian. Blind as a bat. A Christian. And compromised. A Christian. In mixture. A Christian. In trouble w God. A Christian. Renewing your covenants to the demons riding the dna of your bloodline for centuries when you were suppose to REPAIR THE BREACH!!! ⠀ LOOK AT YOU!!!!! ⠀ Scared to lose platform. Scared to lose money. Scared to lose followers. ⠀ YOU FEAR EVERYTHING BUT GOD!!!!! ⠀ THE WORLD IS NOT READY FOR WHAT’S COMING!!! IT WILL SHOCK YOU!!! ⠀ THE POWER OF GOD YOU’RE ABOUT TO SEE WILL SEND THE FEAR OF THE LORD SHIVERING UP YOUR SPINE!!!!!!! YOU WILL SEE PEOPLE DROP DEAD PLAYING WITH THE CREATER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH!!!!! ⠀ THE PROPHETS OF GOD WILL MOVE IN SERIOUS DEMONSTRATION OF POWER AGAINST FALSE IDOLS LIKE IN THE DAYS OF OLD!!! ⠀ THE PROPHETS OF BAAL VS THE GOD ALMIGHTY!!! GO FIGHT GOD IF YOU CAN!!! ⠀ THUS SAITH THE LORD!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ⠀ PS. FOR ALL Y’ALL SAYING “YOU NEED A NICER APPROACH OR WHO ARE YOU TO SAY AN IDOL WILL DIE…” ⠀ GO READ REV 11 RIGHT QUICK…🤌🏾 ⠀ Prophetess Tiphani ____ ⠀ Watch COVERED BY GOD so you can destroy these evil covenants you keep renewing everyday!!! ⠀ Click the link below and watch this message now called, “ALTERED AT THE ALTAR!!”! ⠀ https://www.youtube.com/live/V_oLX___tU0?feature=share